Joel Hernandez-Melendez
Public Safety 

Police Searching for Suspect in Leesburg Abduction

LoudounNow 3 Comments

Law enforcement is searching for a 20-year-old man accused of abducting a Leesburg teen Friday night.

Joel Hernandez-Melendez is wanted for one felony count of abduction and one misdemeanor count of assault and battery.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred Friday evening at a Fort Evans Road residence. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Aug. 19, the Leesburg Police Department Emergency Communications Center received a call for a suspicious event at the home. Responding officers determined that Hernandez-Melendez assaulted the 16-year-old girl and abducted her by force.

The teen later was found safe. Hernandez-Melendez remains at large.

He is described as being 5-foot, 8-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He was last seen Friday evening wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information regarding Hernandez-Melendez’s whereabouts is requested to call the Leesburg Police Department at 703-771-4500 or dial 9-1-1. Those wishing to remain anonymous, may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.

3 thoughts on “Police Searching for Suspect in Leesburg Abduction

  • loco wonders
    2022-08-22 at 10:02 am
    Permalink

    Do you think Buta Biberjab will be sharing Mr. Joel Hernandez-Melendez’ potential past criminal record or immigration status with the public?

  • timsmith
    2022-08-22 at 10:16 am
    Permalink

    I hope the suspect is apprehended promptly. So much crime is occurring in this lovely county. Leesburg should establish a reward fund. Anyone providing information leading to the arrest & conviction of a dangerous suspect would receive a $10,000 reward. The Sheriff’s Office should do the same thing on the county level. Welcome Back to School Students!

  • From the East
    2022-08-22 at 7:18 pm
    Permalink

    Tim, just out of curiosity, what do you think the punishment for this young lad should be if he is found Guilty of this crime?

