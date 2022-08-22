Police Searching for Suspect in Leesburg Abduction

Law enforcement is searching for a 20-year-old man accused of abducting a Leesburg teen Friday night.

Joel Hernandez-Melendez is wanted for one felony count of abduction and one misdemeanor count of assault and battery.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred Friday evening at a Fort Evans Road residence. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Aug. 19, the Leesburg Police Department Emergency Communications Center received a call for a suspicious event at the home. Responding officers determined that Hernandez-Melendez assaulted the 16-year-old girl and abducted her by force.

The teen later was found safe. Hernandez-Melendez remains at large.

He is described as being 5-foot, 8-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He was last seen Friday evening wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information regarding Hernandez-Melendez’s whereabouts is requested to call the Leesburg Police Department at 703-771-4500 or dial 9-1-1. Those wishing to remain anonymous, may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.