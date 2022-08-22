Police Searching for Suspect in Leesburg Abduction
Law enforcement is searching for a 20-year-old man accused of abducting a Leesburg teen Friday night.
Joel Hernandez-Melendez is wanted for one felony count of abduction and one misdemeanor count of assault and battery.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred Friday evening at a Fort Evans Road residence. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Aug. 19, the Leesburg Police Department Emergency Communications Center received a call for a suspicious event at the home. Responding officers determined that Hernandez-Melendez assaulted the 16-year-old girl and abducted her by force.
The teen later was found safe. Hernandez-Melendez remains at large.
He is described as being 5-foot, 8-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He was last seen Friday evening wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.
Anyone with information regarding Hernandez-Melendez’s whereabouts is requested to call the Leesburg Police Department at 703-771-4500 or dial 9-1-1. Those wishing to remain anonymous, may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.
3 thoughts on “Police Searching for Suspect in Leesburg Abduction”
Do you think Buta Biberjab will be sharing Mr. Joel Hernandez-Melendez’ potential past criminal record or immigration status with the public?
I hope the suspect is apprehended promptly. So much crime is occurring in this lovely county. Leesburg should establish a reward fund. Anyone providing information leading to the arrest & conviction of a dangerous suspect would receive a $10,000 reward. The Sheriff’s Office should do the same thing on the county level. Welcome Back to School Students!
Tim, just out of curiosity, what do you think the punishment for this young lad should be if he is found Guilty of this crime?