Loudoun to Host ‘Clear the Shelters’ Aug. 27

Loudoun County Animal Services will offer free pet adoptions at their annual “Clear the Shelters” event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The shelter will waive adoption fees in participation with the annual, nationwide event. Adoption fees will be waived for all available pets including cats, kittens, dogs, rabbits, small pets and livestock.

To date in 2022, Loudoun County Animal Services has seen a 40% increase in local intakes of stray and surrendered dogs, meaning they must try to find homes for even more dogs than usual.

“Every year, we look forward to this event as a fun way to find homes for our pets, but this year, the influx of animals in need means we are more focused on success than ever,” Loudoun Animal Services Community Relations Manager Talia Czapski said.

The event will also feature a children’s craft station and giveaways for all adopters. The standard adoption screening process will still apply, but most adoptions can be completed on the same day.

All dogs, cats and rabbits adopted from the Loudoun shelter are spayed or neutered and receive a microchip, which is registered to their adopter. Dogs and cats also receive age-appropriate vaccinations.

The shelter frequently has many other pets also available for adoption including hamsters, guinea pigs, turtles, rabbits, other small pets and livestock.

The event will take place at the Loudoun County Animal Services facility, 42225 Adoption Drive in Leesburg. See available pets online at loudoun.gov/animals.