LCSO: Woman Dies after Jumping from Moving Truck

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an adult female who reportedly jumped from a moving box truck in South Riding on Saturday afternoon.

According to the report, deputies were called to the area of Pleasant Valley Road and Detrick Way shortly after 5 p.m. Aug 20 to assist rescue crews who were attending to the woman. She was taken to an area hospital where she died.

The truck driver and an independent witness in the area told investigators the victim jumped out the front passenger door of the truck as the vehicle was moving. The case remains under investigation.