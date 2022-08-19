Purcellville Conducts Balloon Test for Tower

The effort to improve cellular service for the residents of Purcellville’s Locust Grove and Hirst Farm neighborhoods is advancing. Today, the town conducted a balloon test required to clear another regulatory hurdle for the project.

This morning, a tethered balloon was used to help depict the height of the proposed telecommunications tower to be built adjacent to the town’s Public Works center. The test was required from the State Historic Preservation Office to evaluate the sight line impact to the nearby Goose Creek Rural Historic District.

The Town Council is pursuing the second tower to improve cellular coverage and effective transmission of 911 calls for police, fire, and rescue agencies on the south side of town.

A red balloon depicting the height of a proposed telecommunications tower is seen over the rooftops of homes in the Hirst Farm neighborhood as viewed from A Street.



