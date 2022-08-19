America’s 9/11 Ride to Pass Through Loudoun Today

America’s 9/11 Foundation’s annual commemorative motorcycle ride will come through downtown Leesburg this afternoon

The ride, which begins in Somerset, PA, continues to the Pentagon and ends at the World Trade Center memorial, honors the memory of the volunteers and victims who lost their lives in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The procession of motorcycle enters Loudoun County on Rt. 15, passes through downtown Leesburg and then heads east on the Dulles Greenway en route to the Pentagon.



The group is expected to enter Leesburg’s historic district on King Street around 1:45 p.m., dependent on traffic, road construction, and weather. King Street will be closed to traffic for 30 to 45 minutes as the motorcycles pass through town. Those wishing watch the riders as they pass through the downtown area are encouraged to arrive no later than 1 p.m.

The ride is organized by the Loudoun-based America’s 9/11 Foundation, which provides scholarships and other support for families of first responders.

Learn more at americas911ride.org.