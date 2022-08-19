America’s 9/11 Ride Rolls Through Loudoun

The America’s 9/11 Foundation’s annual commemorative motorcycle ride rolled through Loudoun on Friday afternoon, bringing hundreds of motorcycles through downtown Leesburg.

The ride, which begins in Somerset, PA, continues to the Pentagon and ends at the World Trade Center memorial, honors the memory of the volunteers and victims who lost their lives in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. It is organized by the Loudoun-based America’s 9/11 Foundation, which provides scholarships and other support for families of first responders.

Motorcycles roll through Leesburg on Aug. 19 for the America’s 9/11 Foundation’s annual commemorative motorcycle ride, en route from Pennsylvania to the Pentagon. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Motorcycles roll through Leesburg on Aug. 19 for the America’s 9/11 Foundation’s annual commemorative motorcycle ride, en route from Pennsylvania to the Pentagon. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Motorcycles roll through Leesburg on Aug. 19 for the America’s 9/11 Foundation’s annual commemorative motorcycle ride, en route from Pennsylvania to the Pentagon. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Spectators cheer and wave flags as the America’s 9/11 Foundation’s motorcycle ride passes through downtown Leesburg. [Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now]

Spectators cheer and wave flags as the America’s 9/11 Foundation’s motorcycle ride passes through downtown Leesburg. [Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now]

Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Frank Holtz (ret.) once again salutes motorcycle riders as they arrive in Leesburg for America’s 9/11 Ride, an annual tradition. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Motorcycles roll through Leesburg on Aug. 19 for the America’s 9/11 Foundation’s annual commemorative motorcycle ride, en route from Pennsylvania to the Pentagon. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Motorcycles roll through Leesburg on Aug. 19 for the America’s 9/11 Foundation’s annual commemorative motorcycle ride, en route from Pennsylvania to the Pentagon. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

In Loudoun, the procession entered the county from Maryland on Rt. 15, passed through downtown Leesburg with a police escort and King Street closed, and headed east on the Dulles Greenway en route to the Pentagon.

Learn more at americas911ride.org.