Man Attacks Leesburg Officers with Drill, Fire Extinguisher

A 53-year-old Leesburg man is charged with the felony assault of two Leesburg Police officers following an Aug. 17 incident in which he allegedly attacked one with a drill and started a fire inside a home.

According to the report, officers were called to a Waterfield Terrace NE home shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in response to call about a man damaging property and acting aggressively towards others in the home. As they approached the front door, the suspect, Elmer Portillo, discharged a fire extinguisher in the officers’ direction while yelling obscenities. He then picked up a drill, threw a bottle at officers, and closed the door.

Officers observed Portillo lighting a fire in the kitchen and then forced entry. Portillo lunged at officers with the drill running. The drill struck a body-worn camera on one officer. Portillo refused to comply with commands and fought with officers, who deployed an electronic control weapon during the arrest. The officers extinguished the fire.

Portillo is charged with two felony counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, one felony count of obstruction of justice, and one felony and one misdemeanor count each of destruction of property. He was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

The fire remains under investigation by the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshall’s Office.