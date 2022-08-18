Man Attacks Leesburg Officers with Drill, Fire Extinguisher
A 53-year-old Leesburg man is charged with the felony assault of two Leesburg Police officers following an Aug. 17 incident in which he allegedly attacked one with a drill and started a fire inside a home.
According to the report, officers were called to a Waterfield Terrace NE home shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in response to call about a man damaging property and acting aggressively towards others in the home. As they approached the front door, the suspect, Elmer Portillo, discharged a fire extinguisher in the officers’ direction while yelling obscenities. He then picked up a drill, threw a bottle at officers, and closed the door.
Officers observed Portillo lighting a fire in the kitchen and then forced entry. Portillo lunged at officers with the drill running. The drill struck a body-worn camera on one officer. Portillo refused to comply with commands and fought with officers, who deployed an electronic control weapon during the arrest. The officers extinguished the fire.
Portillo is charged with two felony counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, one felony count of obstruction of justice, and one felony and one misdemeanor count each of destruction of property. He was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
The fire remains under investigation by the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshall’s Office.
3 thoughts on “Man Attacks Leesburg Officers with Drill, Fire Extinguisher”
The gentleman was obviously having a frowny day.
Not to worry, Buta will bring him a basket of gummi bears and a balloon bouquet.
Happy, Violent Criminals Have Nothing to Fear in Loudoun Day, Loudoun!
This is a bizarre situation. What would cause Elmer Portillo to allegedly behave so strangely? I never heard of him before this incident. I do hope he gets the help he apparently needs. Thank goodness the Leesburg police officers weren’t seriously injured. Happy Wellness Month Loudoun!
Notice how no one will issue calls for banning hand tools and fire extinguishers after this event because we KNOW that the problem is the person and likely mental illness.
It’s good that no one was seriously injured and that the police appear to have used reasonable force when subduing the suspect. I hope Mr. Portillo and his family get the assistance they need here.
America has a mental health crisis. But our elected officials focus on changing the names of roads, buildings, parks and school mascots instead of addressing real problems. We need to remember this at the polls in the next several elections.