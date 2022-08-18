Leesburg Police Investigate Stabbing at The Manor Apartments

Leesburg Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Saturday night at The Manor apartment complex on Fort Evans Road.

Patrol officers found an adult male with a stab wound to his upper body at about 9 p.m. Aug. 13.

According to the report, the victim was drinking with three other adult males near a white work van parked outside apartment building #18. An argument broke out, and one of the people he was drinking with stabbed him.

After he was found, the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The three other individuals were described as Hispanic men in their mid-thirties between 5-feet and 5’8” tall. All are believed to live in The Manor or nearby. The victim indicated they were possibly from Mexico or Guatemala.

The police department has asked for the public’s help identifying the people involved. Anyone with information may contact Detective M. Pacilla at 703-771-4500 or [email protected]. If you wish to remain anonymous please call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.