Soman Named New Goodstone Inn GM

Jess Soman is the new general manager of the Goodstone Inn & Restaurant near Middleburg.

Soman comes to Goodstone with over 35 years of hospitality experience, most recently as the director of Food & Beverage over the past decade at The Inn at Little Washington. He is developing new programs and initiatives at Goodstone, which he said is “a special property with an incredibly passionate team.”

“I am excited to join the Goodstone team and help continue the property’s long-standing tradition of excellence,” Soman said. “The Inn at Little Washington is one of my favorite places, and I am looking forward to bringing some of that magic to Goodstone.”

Goodstone Inn was built in 1917 and features restored Georgian architecture and an award-winning restaurant. For more information, go to goodstone.com.