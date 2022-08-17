Sheldon James Pratt, 1959-2022

Sheldon James Pratt died Aug. 5, 2022, after fighting pancreatic cancer for over two years.

BornAug. 25, 1959, iin Ohio, and living in California shortly after, Sheldon eventually spent his childhood in Bloomington as the oldest of five siblings. He attended Indiana University on an ROTC Scholarship, married his wife Dail Jones, and went on to a 21 career in the U.S. Army as a third-generation officer. During that time they raised two sons, Lane and Taylor, and lived in Florida, Oklahoma, Michigan, Germany, Missouri, Kansas, California, Georgia, and Illinois before his first retirement to Northern Virginia where he continued to work in Information Systems Security. He returned to Bloomington in his final year after spending a life traveling the country and the globe.

As a father, Sheldon was actively involved in his sons’ lives, from assisting in homeschooling, to serving as a Leader for their Cub Scout Den, and sharing his lifelong love of learning; especially through reading. Sheldon was an enthusiastic supporter of the performing arts, and was a regular season ticket holder at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC. He was a keen amateur astronomer, and loved to share both his telescopes and his enthusiasm. He was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Leesburg, VA where he taught RE, was a member of the board, and gave lay sermons.

Fiercely loyal, hardworking, and steadfast; he will be missed.