Mary Lou “Pat” Baker, 1938-2022

Mary Lou “Pat” Baker, 84, of Lovettsville, VA (formerly of New Oxford, PA) passed away peacefully at Edenton Retirement Community in Frederick, MD on August 8, 2022.

Survived by her children, Lesa A. Althoff (Ron) of Dillsburg, PA; Cheryl L. Cook (Steve) of Leesburg, VA; and Mark A. Baker (Cassie) of Williamsport, MD. Grandchildren: Kristina Goel (Anupam) of New Cumberland, PA; Nicole Wierman (Joel) of Etters, PA; Rachael Baker and Hailey Baker of Williamsport, MD; Emily Cook and Abigail Cook of Leesburg, VA. Great Grandchildren: Chloe Rae Wierman, Ruhie Mia Goel, and her first great grandson, Baby Goel, due December 2022.

Pat, as she was known by all, was born June 15, 1938 in Adams County, PA to the late Melvin J. & Mary A. Starner.

She was one of the last graduating classes, 1957, from the old East Berlin High School, in East Berlin, PA. In the mid 1960’s she moved to Loudoun County, settling in the Catoctin district where she met and married Gordon D. Baker, who preceded her in death. True to her childhood farming roots, in the ’70s she worked as a meat cutter at the IGA in Leesburg. Following the birth of her youngest child, Pat began working part-time at the family’s hometown grocery, McClain’s, in Lovettsville. She also assisted her husband with the administrative and operations of his company, Baker Tree Service.

After the death of her beloved Gordon, Pat became a school bus driver for Loudoun County Public Schools, from where she retired after 23 years of dedicated service.

Always on the go and with an eternally curious nature, Pat loved to travel with dear friends and never met a stranger. She enjoyed visiting casinos in NJ and WV and playing bingo locally, where she always seemed to have lady luck by her side. She loved attending gospel concerts, church suppers and spending time with family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pat’s name to Alzheimer’s Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, MD 20871; or to the Lovettsville Volunteer Fire Department, 12837 Berlin Turnpike, Lovettsville VA 20180.