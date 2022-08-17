Letter: Earl W. Hower, Leesburg

Editor: I have two words that best describes an article featuring the essay “The Important History of The Brave American Veterans Who Sacrificed Their Lives from 1775 to the Current Date for American Freedom” in a recent Loudoun Now … “Awesome job!”

However, after reading this again, I thought more about it and quickly came up with two other words: “What’s missing?” Yes, oddly the Loudoun County Courthouse lawn is missing an obvious war memorial.

It has been said that during this particular war “no county in Virginia that did not witness a decisive battle suffered more than Loudoun.” While locally hundreds of friends and family members chose to take opposite sides of this conflict, dozens of Loudouners died during “some of the darkest parts of American history.” A war that an estimated 620,000 men—roughly 2-pecent of the nation’s population—lost their lives in the line of duty: The Civil War.

Perhaps it is time that we install a large, plain, white granite headstone with a simple bronze plague that reads: “In memory of those Loudoun County residents who fought for states’ rights, to preserve the union and to abolish slavery. 1861-1865”

Earl W. Hower, Leesburg