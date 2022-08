A 30-year-old Leesburg man was arrested early Saturday morning after a deputy witnessed him driving at 100 miles per hour on Ashburn Village Boulevard.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just before 2 a.m. Aug. 13 near Riverside Parkway. The driver was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and narcotics possession.

He was released from jail on a $5,000 unsecured bond.