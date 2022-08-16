Moving Company Worker Charged with Thefts

The Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 10 brought 12 criminal charges against a 29-year-old Suitland, MD, man suspected of taking money and items from homes while he worked as a contractor for a moving company.

According to the report, he also took checks that he forged and cashed.

He was charged with nine felonies, including three counts of fraud, three counts of larceny, use of identifying information to commit fraud, obtaining money by false pretense and larceny with intent to sell. He also was charged with three misdemeanor counts of larceny.