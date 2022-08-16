Loudoun County Seeks Input on Transit Equity Policy

An online comment period is open on a proposed change to the Loudoun County Transit civil rights policy, currently provided under the 2020-2023 Title VI Program for Local Transit and Commuter Bus service.

Loudoun County Transit proposes changing the program’s policy on major service changes, which defines the thresholds for determining whether changes to bus service would have a discriminatory impact based on race, color, or national origin and/or income. The proposed change would remove a provision defining a major service change as any that would add 15% or more average daily ridership, because the county says that cannot be accurately predicted.

A provision defining a major service change as any that would eliminate 15% or more of the average daily ridership remains.

The comment period is open through Sept. 12. Learn more and submit a comment at loudoun.gov/transitequity.