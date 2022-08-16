Brambleton Security Guard Charged with Assaulting Juveniles

A 20-year-old security guard working in the Brambleton Plaza area faces eight criminal charges following a Saturday afternoon altercation with a group of juveniles.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, three juveniles were exiting the elevator on the upper level of the parking garage when they were approached by the guard. The man said they were trespassing and then physically detained and assaulted the juveniles. He took a cell phone from one of them.

The guard was charged with three felony counts of kidnapping, three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of property damage.