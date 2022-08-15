Sons of American Revolution Celebrate Reading of the Declaration of Independence in Leesburg 

The Sgt. Maj. John Champe Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution led a commemoration of the 246th anniversary of the reading of the Declaration of Independence from the Leesburg courthouse steps on Saturday.

The recently signed Declaration was read from the doorway of the original courthouse on Aug. 12, 1776, by the county sheriff. Parts of the document reflect the sentiments put forth in the Loudoun Resolves, adopted two years earlier.

Leaders from chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Children of the American Revolution and Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk took part in reading the Declaration of Independence in front of the Spirit of Loudoun, the Revolutionary War monument in the courthouse square, along with ringing of a 1/3-scale Liberty Bell.

The Sons of the American Revolution also presented to resolution to Burk, who also took part in the commemoration of the Loudoun Resolves, thanking her for her support.

Members of the Sons of the American Revolution lead a reading of the Declaration of Independence on Saturday during an event commemorating the 246th anniversary of that historic document being read aloud from the Loudoun courthouse. Renss Greene/Loudoun Now

Ketoctin Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Kecia Brown, flanked by the flags of the U.S., Virginia and chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution, reads aloud from the Declaration of Independence in front of the Spirit of Loudoun monument Aug. 13.

