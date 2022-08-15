Marshall Withdraws from School Board Race

Tom Marshall on Monday officially withdrew from the Loudoun County School Board race for the Leesburg District.

Marshall, a Democrat, said he withdrew for a number of reasons, including the fact that he didn’t get either of the endorsements he had previously received.

“The Loudoun County Democratic Committee treated me poorly by picking a candidate behind my back without me knowing anything about it,” he said.

He said he was surprised at not getting the endorsement because the LCDC never told him they had any problems with him.

“You’d think that since I have been a loyal Democrat, my home has been used as stations for elections, I contribute to Democratic candidates, they would show me a little more courtesy than they showed me,” Marshall said.

Marshall said he thinks he is more moderate than the current LCDC leadership.

According to the Loudoun County Democratic Committee website, it has endorsed Erika Ogedegbe. The committee did not immediately respond to a request for an interview.

He also said, being a former educator, he was upset he didn’t get the endorsement from the Loudoun Education Association, which also endorsed Ogedegbe. He said he thinks he lost the LEA’s endorsement because he didn’t support collective bargaining for teachers.

“I just don’t know enough about it [collective bargaining]. I didn’t rule it out completely. But in an area like Loudoun County, it’s very completive and salaries aren’t a big issue. I just don’t think collective bargaining is needed to have a good school system,” Marshall said.

“Under no circumstances do I want students held hostage from binding arbitration and LEA couldn’t give me an answer if that would or would not happen,” he added.

“Erika shares our vision, and we look forward to partnering with her as we work to achieve our goals,” wrote the Loudoun Education Association in a prepared statement. “We believe the single most important thing that we as educators can do for education is to fight with an equal voice for policy reform and work conditions. With Erika’s strong stance in support of collective bargaining, we believe that will help us achieve that goal.”

He also cited his age as a reason for withdrawing. Marshall turns 82 in October.

“I’m just not as young as I used to be,” he said.

Marshall also said he was frustrated about the International Baccalaureate school selection. Marshall’s attempt to move to program from Heritage High School to Tuscarora High School was voted down 5-4 at the Aug. 9 School Board.

“I was very disappointed I didn’t get that through. But I am striving to make sure my area is equitably treated,” Marshall said.

He will serve out his term on the board, which lasts until Dec. 31, and in that time said he plans to try to relieve Loudoun County High School with the upcoming boundary changes and work hard to balance the demographics of Loudoun County and Tuscarora high schools.

“I work for my town. I love Leesburg,” he said.

Marshall is wrapping up his ninth year as a member of the School Board. He was first elected in 2003 and then again in 2015. Marshall has devoted most of his life to public education, including 30 years with Fairfax County Public Schools as a teacher, counselor and Director of Student Services.

There are now three candidates for the Leesburg District seat: Michael A. Rivera, Lauren E. Shernoff and Erika R. Ogedegbe.