Fridge Causes Lucketts House Fire, Displacing Four

A house fire Friday in Lucketts displaced a family of four and their two pets.

Friday afternoon, the Loudoun County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a homeowner reporting a fire in the garage of their home on Spinks Ferry Road. Fire and rescue crews from Lucketts, Leesburg, Lovettsville, Hamilton, Ashburn, and Frederick County, MD responded along with numerous command officers.

Firefighters arrived to find a two-story home with fire showing from the attached garages. All occupants of the home were safely outside. Firefighters extinguished the fire, which had spread into the home.

Firefighters also rescued one cat, who was given oxygen by EMS personnel on scene. No other injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal’s Office investigation determined the fire was accidental, caused when combustible items in the garage came in contact with a refrigerator compressor. Two adults, two children, one cat and one dog were displaced and are staying locally with family. Damages are estimated at $496,000.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, the most common reason for refrigerator fires is an overheated compressor. If the overheated compressor comes into contact with combustible items, that can quickly cause a fire.