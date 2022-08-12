Herndon Man Charged in Suspected DWI Crash
A suspected DWI driver was arrested near South Riding on Thursday night after his vehicle caught fire.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area at 9:17 p.m. Aug. 11 for a report of a two-vehicle crash where the striking vehicle had left the scene. Responding deputies found a vehicle with significant damage and occupied by three people. One was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.
A short time later, deputies responded to Rt. 50 and Pleasant Valley Road for a report from the Fairfax County Police Department which had officers on the scene of a vehicle fire. Investigation determined that this was the same vehicle that was involved in the hit-and-run crash, according to the agency.
The driver, Rolando Sanchez Dominguez, 23, of Herndon, was charged with driving while intoxicated, hit and run, driving without a license, and reckless driving. He was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
Very sad to read Rolando Sanchez Dominguez allegedly was involved in a hit-and-run. Young people must be held accountable for their actions, even if they’re only in their early 20s. Loudoun’s roadways are dangerous enough without adding alcohol to the mix. Happy Motorcycle Week Loudoun!