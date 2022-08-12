Herndon Man Charged in Suspected DWI Crash

A suspected DWI driver was arrested near South Riding on Thursday night after his vehicle caught fire.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area at 9:17 p.m. Aug. 11 for a report of a two-vehicle crash where the striking vehicle had left the scene. Responding deputies found a vehicle with significant damage and occupied by three people. One was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

A short time later, deputies responded to Rt. 50 and Pleasant Valley Road for a report from the Fairfax County Police Department which had officers on the scene of a vehicle fire. Investigation determined that this was the same vehicle that was involved in the hit-and-run crash, according to the agency.

The driver, Rolando Sanchez Dominguez, 23, of Herndon, was charged with driving while intoxicated, hit and run, driving without a license, and reckless driving. He was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.