Fugitive Suspect in 2001 Leesburg Child Rape Case Arrested in El Salvador

A 45-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting a girl in 2001 is back behind bars in Loudoun County following an international law enforcement search, the Leesburg Police Department announced today.

Franklin Antonio Carcamo Giron faces two charges of rape of a juvenile under the age of 13 years old.

In September 2001, Leesburg Police detectives arrested Carcamo Giron in the case, but he was subsequently released from jail on bond prior to his court date and fled the area. He’s been missing for two decades.

In 2019, detectives and the department’s crime and traffic analyst determined that Carcamo Giron was living in eastern El Salvador. Detectives worked with federal and international agencies to obtain an INTERPOL Red Notice, which is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

Carcamo Giron was arrested on Aug. 18, 2020, pursuant to the INTERPOL notice. Federal authorities formally requested his extradition on Oct. 2, 2020.

Extradition was granted on July 11, and he was returned to the U.S. on Aug. 12. He is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

A wanted poster issued by the Leesburg Police Department in 2013 as detectives continued to search for the fugitive.

Leesburg Police Chief Gregory C. Brown said the case demonstrates the department’s commitment to help victims find justice.

“The Leesburg Police Department will continue to work diligently in ensuring perpetrators face justice for the crimes they commit, regardless of how many years have passed. I commend the hard work and dedication by all involved in both the initial 2001 investigation and the ensuing apprehension and return of Carcamo Giron to the United States. Thanks to the efforts of the many agencies involved, he will finally be held accountable for his offenses. I am hopeful this will bring some closure to the victim,” Brown said.

The department cited the Office of the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney, the FBI Washington Field Office, the FBI legal attaché El Salvador, the US Marshals Service, and the Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs for their assistance.

According to Loudoun County Circuit Court records, Carcamo Giron was indicted on the rape charges by a grand jury in December 2001. He was scheduled to appear in before Circuit Court Judge James H. Chamblin on Jan. 11, 2002, to enter a plea in the cases, but did not show up. In February 2002, he was indicted on the additional felony charge of failure to appear.