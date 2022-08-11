Loudoun Students Protest LGBTQ+ Treatment

By Nick Cheshire and Olivia Ausnehmer

On Tuesday night, around a dozen high school students gathered outside the School Board meeting to protest the treatment of LGBTQ+ students.

The students represent the Loudoun chapter of Pride Liberation Project and are fighting for correct pronoun usage, the opportunity to read books in school libraries that include LGBTQ+ conversations, and for students and teachers to treat them as equals at any school.

“I think it’s really important to support trans rights,” said 2022 John Champe graduate Miles Mclane. “I do not support the policy that Loudoun has had over the last few years. It has affected me as a trans student.”

With branches in both Loudoun and Fairfax, the student-run organization plans to continue advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, including expanding to neighboring school systems. They hope to influence legislation regarding LGBTQ+ issues.

“I want to do everything I can. I want to be loud and tell them that this is what we need to happen now,” Mclane said. “I can’t take any more complacency.”