Dulles Area Association of Realtors Joins LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance

Dulles Area Association of Realtors has partnered with the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance to promote and foster diversity, equity and inclusion in the real estate community.

The Alliance, is a 501(c)(6) non-profit dedicated to empowering the LGBTQ+ community on the path to homeownership while advocating on behalf of the community on housing issues.

DAAR’s 2022 President Rich Blessing officially signed the memorandum of understanding with the Alliance late last month.

“DAAR is excited to partner with the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance to help advance fair and equal access to housing for members of the LGBTQ+ community,” DAAR CEO Amanda Brewer said. “This partnership directly reflects the commitment DAAR has made to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and the priority we have placed on DEI efforts throughout our 2022-2024 Strategic Plan.”

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance was launched in June 2020 and began accepting members in October 2020, and now has more than 2,600 members and 50 chapters in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. It officially partnered with the National Association of Realtors in May 2021.

For more information go to realestatealliance.org and dullesarea.com.