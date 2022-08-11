Developer Pitches Downtown Hotel in Leesburg

Leesburg-based developer Kevin Ash is exploring plans to build a boutique hotel on South King Street in the historic district.

According to a staff report prepared for the Town Council’s work session Monday, the site under consideration is the 0.6-acre lot at 208 S. King St. The concept includes a 40-room hotel and 2,200 square feet of meeting space. Ash had been expected to brief the council on the project to gauge the level of support for the project before pursuing it further, but the item was removed from the agenda.

Ash’s Ellisdale Construction is active with mixed-use and affordable housing projects through the region. Two recent projects were in downtown Leesburg, the Courthouse Commons offices on East Market Street and Leesburg Central retail/office complex on Loudoun Street.