The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Lansdowne last week.

According to the report, deputies were called Slatestone Court near Lansdowne Woods at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 4 where a vehicle had gone off the road and struck an embankment and a fallen tree.

Two occupants of the car were transported to the hospital.

On Aug. 9, investigators were notified that the driver, Siegfried H. Lehnigk, 93, of Leesburg died from his injuries.