Russell Bramhall, 1935-2022

Russell Bramhall, 87 of Lovettsville, VA, passed from this life on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Inova Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Leesburg, VA.



He was the husband of 65 years to Bessie Bramhall.



Born on May 10, 1935, he was the son of Charles B. Bramhall and Ardith W. Bramhall.



He was a caring man with a big heart; a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed Sunday afternoon horse rides, working in his garden and playing cards. He especially enjoyed the time spent with his granddaughters and great granddaughters. In his later years he enjoyed doing activities with his friends at Inova Nursing & Rehab Center.



In addition to his wife, Bessie Bramhall, he is survived by his daughters Wanda Huff, Barbara Ross (Chip); grandchildren Faye Bussard (Joey); Karen Bartlett (Ben); great grandchildren Savana Bartlett, Emily Bartlett, and Ashley Bussard, his siblings, Evelyn Virts, George Bramhall and Dorothy Bramhall, and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his brothers Walter Bramhall, Alfred Bramhall, Phillip Bramhall, and Earl Bramhall.