Loudoun County Public Schools Chief of Staff Daniel Smith unloads a shipment of food at Leesburg Elementary School for waiting families taking advantage of the school district’s Summer Meals Programs on Tuesday, June 28. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]
Education 

Loudoun Schools Serve Up 155K Summer Meals

Alexis Gustin 0 Comments

Superintendent Scott Ziegler on Tuesday released final numbers for the school division’s summer meal program, which wrapped up Aug. 8.

Over the course of seven weeks, the school staff prepared 179, 454 meals and served 155, 278 meals. According to the superintendent 8,307 students were served at 22 pick up sites at schools throughout the county. 

Because of the continued high demand, school division announced on Aug. 2 it was providing 17 days of additional meals, that included breakfast and lunch, to cover the days leading up to the first day of school on Aug. 25.

SHARE ON
WhatsAppFacebookTwitterLinkedInGoogle+Pin ItEmailBuffer

Leave a Reply