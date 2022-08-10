Loudoun Schools Serve Up 155K Summer Meals

Superintendent Scott Ziegler on Tuesday released final numbers for the school division’s summer meal program, which wrapped up Aug. 8.

Over the course of seven weeks, the school staff prepared 179, 454 meals and served 155, 278 meals. According to the superintendent 8,307 students were served at 22 pick up sites at schools throughout the county.

Because of the continued high demand, school division announced on Aug. 2 it was providing 17 days of additional meals, that included breakfast and lunch, to cover the days leading up to the first day of school on Aug. 25.