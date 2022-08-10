Loudoun Fire Marshal’s Office Makes Arrest in Aldie Deck Fire

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office has made an arrest following a fire that damaged an Aldie home in May.

On Saturday, May 14, just before 8 a.m., Loudoun County Fire and Rescue units from Kirkpatrick Farms, Dulles South, Brambleton, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority responded for a possible structure fire in the 25,000 block of Purebred Court. The 911 call came from a neighbor who reported a deck on fire next to his home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which was contained to the deck where it did an estimated $45,000 in damages.

The Fire Marshal’s Office investigated and determined the fire was intentionally set, triggering a criminal investigation.

Christopher A. Hope was arrested and charged with burning or destroying a dwelling, a Class 4 felony, in cooperation with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. He has been released on bond from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.