Leesburg Leases Space for Business Support Operations

The Town Council on Tuesday approved a plan to collocate Leesburg’s Department of Economic Development with the Loudoun Small Business Development Center in new office space downtown.

The action comes as the town department has outgrown its space in the Loudoun Museum’s log cabin along Loudoun Street, and the SBDC sought a new home following the closing of the Mason Enterprise Center Incubator on Church Street where it was housed.

The town is leasing 3,000 square feet of space on the second floor at 15 N. King St. The five-year lease has a starting rate of $24.40 per square foot.

According to the staff report on the lease, the town sought a downtown location close to Town Hall, but outside the HUB Zone that provides federal contracting incentives for qualifying small businesses.

As part of an on-going joint agreement with Loudoun County, the town has provided space for the SBDC since 2011. While opting to drop its funding contribution for the Mason Center this year, the Town Council agreed to continue support for the SBDC, which offers resources to help businesses start up and grow.

The town’s DED staff is growing this year with the recent addition of a full-time position, a small business development and tourism specialist.