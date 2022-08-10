Leesburg Council Approves First Private Property Mural

The Town Council on Tuesday unanimously approved Leesburg’s first private property mural project.

A large brick wall at the Virginia Village shopping center will be converted to a celebration of music with artwork designed by Serina Chowdry.

Last July, the council approved a plan to extend the town’s public art program to include allowances for murals on commercial properties outside the historic district through a pilot program. A committee with representatives of the town’s Economic Development Commission, Commission on Public Art and Board of Architectural Review and led by Councilman Ara Bagdasarian developed details of the program and reviewed proposals submitted following a call to artists.

In May, the committee selected Chowdry’s mural to be the first approved under the program. Virginia Village owner Keene Enterprises is underwriting the $8,615 cost of the project.

The town's rules for the program requires the Town Council to endorse all art displayed on public or private property.