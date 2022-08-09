Fairfax Starts Wheels Turning on Davis Drive Bridge to Loudoun

Loudoun will finally get a new bridge—into Fairfax County.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and Northern Virginia Transportation Authority have kicked off planning for a new bridge over the Dulles Toll Road into Loudoun, connecting Innovation Avenue in Loudoun to Sunrise Valley Drive in Fairfax.

On Aug. 2 the Fairfax board approved a project agreement with the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority to begin the design phase of the project. In Loudoun, the bridge is listed as a potential long-term goal in the Capital Improvement Program suggested by the Board of Supervisors, but with no funding attached and no specific plans to do so. That will also be right next to Metro’s Innovation Station and the plans for a massive new development, Rivana at Innovation Station.

The new intersection in Loudoun would also be a potential connection for extending Davis Drive south.

The authority estimates it is a $100 million project.