Virginia AG Signs Off on New Loudoun Election Districts

The Virginia Attorney General’s Office has certified that it found no reason to object to Loudoun County’s redistricting plan, adopted by the Board of Supervisors on June 7.

The “certification of no objection,” required by state law, means that the county may now implement its new local election districts.

Next, supervisors will have to amend the county ordinances to redraw some precincts to align with the new state and local election district boundaries, create new precincts to accommodate an increased number of voters, and identify polling places for new and changed precincts. County staff members plan a public hearing on precinct and polling place changes in December.

Following a county board vote on the ordinance changes, an additional certificate of no objection review by the Attorney General’s Office is required for any polling place changes.

The special election to fill two School Board seats in November will use the old election districts, because the election was ordered before the Board of Supervisors adopted the new ones. The first election for the Board of Supervisors and School Board under the new districts is planned in November 2023, and any primary for that election would also use those districts.

Most of the new election districts inherit their names from the old districts, except for the new Little River District, a name supervisors picked over the current Blue Ridge District to distance it from the old district.

A link to a map of the new election districts is online at loudoun.gov/redistricting. Loudoun Supervisors Formally Approve New Election Districts