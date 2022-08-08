Loudoun Court Clerk, Art Gallery Programs Earn VACo Awards

The presentation of historic records by the Clerk of the Circuit Court and the Teen Micro Art Gallery at Loudoun County Public Library have received 2022 Achievement Awards from the Virginia Association of Counties.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the court’s Historic Records Division began offering virtual presentations of its historic records program. The Clerk’s Office developed public and private partnerships with several Loudoun-based organizations involved in historic preservation and interpretation, creating four virtual programs. In addition, the Clerk’s Office created a series of local history trading cards in the style of baseball trading cards based on actual court records retained in the Clerk’s Office.

Loudoun has one of the most complete collections of court records in Virginia, and is one of only a few of Virginia’s counties whose records have not been destroyed by fire, war, or environmental factors. More information about the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Historic Records Division is online at loudoun.gov/clerkarchives.

And to meet the need for fine arts opportunities for teens, the Loudoun County Public Library created a Teen Micro Art Gallery at Brambleton Library where young artists can create, curate, and display original “micro” artwork. The initiative has created an artistic outlet for local youth, and partnerships and collaborations with schools, nonprofits and established artists in the community who have provided teen artists with career advice and mentorship.

More information about the Loudoun County Public Library is online at library.loudoun.gov.

The two Loudoun County programs were among 29 recipients of the 2022 Achievement Awards for which VACo, received 100 submissions. More information about the awards program is online at vaco.org. More information about award-winning Loudoun County government programs and services is online at loudoun.gov/awards.