Loudoun County Gov’t Closes on Westpark Purchase, Plans Passive Park

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has closed on the purchase of 134 acres at the former Westpark Golf Course in Leesburg for $3.8 million.

The county plans a passive park.

Chuck Kuhn, founder of JK Moving bought the land to forestall development, and has since placed the land under easement. The county did not buy the 8.2-acre parcel that includes the former Westpark Hotel, which remains zoned for commercial use.

The county now plans to develop the property into a passive park with walking and biking trails, after gathering input from community members. That plan will have to abide by the protective strictures of the conservation easement. The county must maintain a 150-foot riparian buffer along the edges of Dry Mill Branch and Tuscarora Creek that may be mowed only three times a year, and the county is not permitted to remove plant life except for invasive species, dead or dying trees, or trees posing human safety hazard.

The county’s Capital Improvement Program includes funding for construction of the passive park in fiscal year 2026.

The existing golf cart paths are open to the public for running, walking and biking while the planning process for the future passive park is underway. All structures on the former golf course, including the former club house and maintenance sheds, are secured and trespassing is not permitted.

With the purchase, the county has taken over responsibility for maintaining the property, including mowing the grass. But that will look much different than when it was a golf course.

According to the county, a swath of grass for approximately 20 feet from residential property lines where the Westpark property grass meets residents’ grass will be cut weekly, along with a four-foot swath of grass along existing golf cart paths.

The rest of the property will receive rough-cut mowing two times each year.

County staff members also hope the property can have an environmental benefit such as through wetland and stream restoration projects, reforestation of portions of the site, and enhanced stormwater management infrastructure.

More information is at loudoun.gov/westparkproperty, including the option to subscribe to email and text updates about the property, and a form for comments and questions.