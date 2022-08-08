Letter: Amelia Sargent, Leesburg

Editor: I was shopping with my family at Tyson’s Corner on Sunday when the mall went into lockdown due to fears of an active shooter—which thankfully turned out to be merely panic spurred by a light fixture unexpectedly breaking.

Of course, we did not know that. As I sat in the locked-down storeroom of the Lego Store with my husband and son, Facetiming with my daughter stuck in another store, I was struck by the banality of it all. Would I die here, on this linoleum floor, surrounded by boxes of Lego “BrickHeadz” cats? Would my 11-year-old daughter, tightly packed with some teens in the storeroom of the Bath and Body Works, die alone without me to protect her, because she had taken her allowance to buy an apple-scented hand sanitizer keychain?

Truthfully, as I could see we had an emergency exit to the parking lot (and I hoped the other storerooms did as well—maybe schools need more doors, not fewer), I was more concerned with the battery life of my daughter’s cell phone so we could meet up with her later. But was I going to tell her to hang up the call, when she just kept repeating over and over, Mom, I’m scared. Mom, I’m scared. Mom, what is happening? Mom, I’m scared.

Is this freedom? Fear that any loud noise is the beginning of a mass shooting? Fear of enclosed spaces (classrooms), fear of open spaces (music festivals), fear of grocery shopping, attending worship services, watching a parade, seeing a movie? Freedom to force 20-something year old store associates to make life and death decisions about when to lock the doors? (Truly, the store associates did a great job, and handed out Lego party favor kits to the kids to keep them occupied to boot.)

Freedom from fear is recognized as a fundamental human right, one of President Roosevelt’s Four Freedoms, and enshrined in the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Guess what’s not: freedom to carry assault rifles. While I applaud the recent bipartisan gun control bill passed by Congress, we need to demand more. Polls routinely show that the majority of Americans favor an assault rifle ban. It’s time to demand action. I’ve had enough of fear.

Amelia Sargent, Leesburg