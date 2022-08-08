Inova Issues Plea for Type O Blood Donations
Inova Blood Donor Services today reported that it has less than a two-day supply of type O blood.
The critically low inventory is attributed to a combination of low summer collections and high usage in recent weeks.
Residents who are able to donate are asked to call 866-256-6372 or go to inovablood.org to schedule an appointment.
One thought on “Inova Issues Plea for Type O Blood Donations”
Having an adequate blood supply is so important. I hope all eligible donors will step forward. And please — No invasive questions if someone chooses not to donate. Happy Mochi Day Loudoun!