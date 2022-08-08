Blood Donor Services Account Manager Nancy Orloff donates blood at the Inova Blood Donor Services center in Sterling. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]
Inova Issues Plea for Type O Blood Donations

LoudounNow 1 Comment

Inova Blood Donor Services today reported that it has less than a two-day supply of type O blood. 

The critically low inventory is attributed to a combination of low summer collections and high usage in recent weeks. 

Residents who are able to donate are asked to call 866-256-6372 or go to inovablood.org to schedule an appointment.

One thought on “Inova Issues Plea for Type O Blood Donations

  • timsmith
    2022-08-08 at 4:22 pm
    Having an adequate blood supply is so important. I hope all eligible donors will step forward. And please — No invasive questions if someone chooses not to donate. Happy Mochi Day Loudoun!

