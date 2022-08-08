Dulles Airport Jobs Fair Wednesday

The Committee for Dulles will host a jobs fair Wednesday, Aug. 10 featuring 35 Dulles Airport companies, some offering signing bonuses.

The Dulles Airport Job & Career Fair will be held at the Fairfax Christian School, 22870 Pacific Blvd., Dulles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Job seekers may register to attend at committeefordulles.org/events/jobfair and see the complete listing of employers liked FedEx Express, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, United Airlines and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department, hiring for jobs range from ramp agents to police to plumbers. Walk-ins are also welcome.

The jobs fair is offered in partnership with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, Loudoun Economic Development, the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, Prince William Department of Economic Development, the Fairfax Christian School, and Northwest Federal Credit Union.