Supervisors Narrowly Approve Arcola Industrial Park￼

County supervisors in a split vote approved a new 21-acre office and data center development off Stone Springs Boulevard just south of the Village of Arcola.

The applicant, Chuck Kuhn’s JK Land Holdings, proposed rezoning the land from its current Rural Commercial designation to Planned Development – Industrial Park, with plans for up for 562,000 square feet of office and data center space. Currently, the property is mostly undeveloped with only a home on it.

The application went through many evolutions since it first was filed with the county in 2019. Most recently, the applicant has agreed to cap building heights at 55 feet, new habitat study requirements, and more landscaping buffering along the edges of the property, among other concessions. County planners, while now supporting the application, still say the buildings should come down another five feet, and that the developer should agree to put data centers or warehouses on the far end of the property from the Village of Arcola.

“This is almost a brand-new application because of all of the work that’s gone into it since our last meeting, so it’s come a long way. I’m excited that it’s now supported by staff and I’m also excited for confirmation from the applicant that there will be no new substation either on site, which they’ve proffered out, or off-site needed,” said district Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge). He also pointed to other considerations like a 50-foot trail along the south fork of the Broad Run and a $100,000 contribution to the county’s Housing Trust Fund.

Supervisors Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) said the application is in line with the Transportation and Land Use Committee’s recent discussions on future data center development and the comprehensive plan’s place types.

But the application was approved on a slim 5-4 vote.

“I thought perhaps that this would be the one time in this area the board might say no, but it does not appear that that will be the case,” said Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) ahead of the vote. He pointed out supervisors have now surrounded the village of Arcola largely with industrial and data center development. He said this application is separated from the other approved industrial development, and would not complement the adjacent development, some of which is residential.

“The biggest issue that we have when we have data centers and housing is when we mix it together, and that’s what we’ve done here with this application,” he said.

“I think that continuing to do this and approving these sorts of applications… are hurting our chances to diversify our economy, hurting our chances to balance our revenue streams, squeezing out other opportunities,” said Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian).

Briskman, Letourneau, Vice Chairman Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) and Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) opposed the application.