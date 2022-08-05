Purcellville Art Award Nominations Open

The Purcellville Arts Council is accepting nominations for the fifth annual Jim “Doc” Wiley Leadership in the Arts Award.

This award—named for Dr. James Wiley, beloved family dentist, former Town Council member, and long-time supporter of art and artists in town—is intended to recognize an individual or organization in the greater Purcellville area for making a significant impact on the arts in the community. Nominations are due by Nov.

Candidates considered may include performing, visual, or literary artists; teachers of art; producers or managers of arts venues; patrons of the arts; and art advocates. The objective is to highlight the recipient’s artistic impact on the greater Purcellville area. Nominees may include individuals, organizations, or businesses that have demonstrated excellence and leadership in artistic achievement in the performing, visual, or literary arts; long-term individual or organizational support that has made a significant impact on the arts; investment in artistic and cultural activities that have made a significant impact on greater Purcellville; or promotion of the in a distinctly creative or exceptionally effective manner.

The Purcellville Arts Council will review nominations and make the selection. Details and the nomination form are available on the Purcellville Arts Council page of the Town of Purcellville’s website.