Letter: FW Lillis, Leesburg

Editor: There are two interesting, related articles in the latest Loudoun Now.

The first details the possibility that there will not be enough electricity for Loudoun’s data centers. The second reports that a new school in Arcola has solar panels which generate 40% of its electricity needs. Is it possible to get these two parties together?

The data centers consume enormous amounts of electricity but have acres of flat roofs, ideal for solar panels. It is not likely that they can generate all their electricity needs but they can contribute.

To project this further, all new roofs in Loudoun (the state and the nation) should have solar panels. This would relieve Dominion of the cost of constructing new power plants and power lines, clean the air, lower the electric bills to the homeowner and make electricity more reliable.

And Arcola has shown the way.

FW Lillis, Leesburg