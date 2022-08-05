Gourley Transit Drive Temporary Closure Begins Aug. 8

Loudoun County will close Gourley Transit Drive between Crosstrail Boulevard and the Leesburg Park and Ride lot to traffic from Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Sept. 30, weather permitting. There will be concrete barriers and road closure signage at the north and south ends of the closure. The closure will not impact commuters who park at the Leesburg Park and Ride lot.

Drivers should use Crosstrail Boulevard to access Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park. Officials ask that drivers use extra caution when traveling through the area and follow all directions from the posted signs and road crews.