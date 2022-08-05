Artistic Fuel Seeks to Create Art Therapy Program for Uvalde

Leesburg-based Artistic Fuel will host an outdoor film screening and benefit to raise money to create an art therapy services program for Uvalde, TX, the site of a mass shooting at an elementary school.

The Artistic Fuel Ties That Bind Benefit will be in two parts at Ida Lee Park in Leesburg on Saturday, Aug. 27.

From 6 to 7 p.m., the program will include a variety of art wellness activities for children and adults provided by local art therapists. It will also include live music and food trucks.

The second part of the program, organizers warn, may not be appropriate for young children because of its difficult subject matter.

At 7 p.m., a panel of experts will discuss art therapy and collective trauma. The panel discussion includes Dr. E. Scott Gellar, alumni distinguished professor of psychology at Virginia Tech; Raquel Farrel-Kirk, who worked as an art therapist supporting the Parkland, FL, community; and the producers of the evening’s film, MASS, Dylan Matlock and JP Ouellette. The panel will be moderated by Cynthia Young, executive director of the American Art Therapy Association.

After the discussion, the film MASS, which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, will be shown on a 40-foot inflatable screen. Set years after a mass shooting, the film centers on two sets of parents, those of the shooter and those of the victim, agreeing to talk.

Attendees should bring blankets and chairs for the viewing.

The event’s organizers hope to raise at least $100,000 to create the art therapy program and provide it for at least a year.

“The Artistic Fuel Ties That Bind Benefit speaks to the heart of who The Artistic Fuel Foundation is and our dedication to drive a new era of healthy, sustainable creativity that champions arts-based research and mental health as the foundation for community development and creative success,” stated Artistic Fuel Foundation Programs Director Kaeley Boyle.

Buy tickets or make donations at artisticfuel.com/ties-that-bind.