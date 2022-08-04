Purcellville Readies for ARPA Phase 2

Just a week after the second tranche of funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act—$5.3 million—hit the town’s bank account, the Town Council on July 26 assigned the money to five projects.

The money will be used to make renovations at the Hirst Reservoir, $1.23 million; construction of a new water tank, $1.35 million; replacement of the line between the Water Treatment Plan and the town water main, $1.52 million; renovations to the town police offices, $296,000; and $250,000 to upgrade water meters.

The council also plans to create a business grant program by reallocation some General Fund revenue that had been earmarked for those projects. By not directly using federal money for the grants, the town will have greater flexibility and fewer reporting requirements.