Matthew Thomas Crawford, 1983-2022

Matthew Thomas Crawford, 39, of Leesburg, VA, , formerly of Sterling, VA, sadly passed on July 23, 2022.



Matthew was born on January 21, 1983, in Leesburg, to loving parents Gary Lynn Crawford and Helene Marie Crawford, of Leesburg, VA. He was a graduate of Park View High School, and was a proud Eagle Scout.



Throughout Matthew’s life, he attended Nashville Auto Diesel College and began as a mechanic with Ourisman Toyota, then began working as a mechanic for Loudoun County Public Schools.

Some of Matt’s favorite hobbies including Lego’s and anything to do with Star Wars.



Matthew leaves his family to cherish his memory, including his parents, his maternal grandparents Thomas and Elizabeth Robosky, his daughter, Trinity Grace Crawford, girlfriend Connie Randolph, and brother Spencer Crawford; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Memorial services will be held by the family at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Matthew’s memory to a college fund to be established for his daughter Trinity

