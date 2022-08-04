Loudouners Urged to Help Stomp Out the Lanternfly

The invasive spotted lanternfly has been found in Loudoun County, signaling a new stage in efforts to slow the spread of the invasive pest that can damage agricultural crops and more than 100 other plants and trees.



Over the past few years, the insect has been detected in Pennsylvania and in parts of Virginia, including Winchester, Charlottesville and Prince William County. Virginia officials who have been tracking the spread of the insect population during the past four years have now recorded sightings in Loudoun County.

The effort now will be on slowing the insect’s spread.

Residents are encouraged to research information about the spotted lanternfly and be able to recognize the insect throughout its life cycle.

Spotted lanternfly egg masses and insects can be found on tree trunks, wheel wells, under and around vehicles, lawn furniture, fences, storage sheds, rocks, metal surfaces (especially rusty ones) and other smooth surfaces.

Live insects should be killed on sight and egg masses squashed. It is requested that you take a photo of the bugs and/or egg masses and report the finding through an online form that is posted on the county’s website at loudoun.gov/spottedlanternfly. Reporting findings of the spotted lanternfly will help track the spread of the invasive insect in Loudoun.

“Increased public awareness and vigilance is a critical tool in slowing the spread of this damaging insect,” said Beth Sastre, a horticulturist with the Virginia Cooperative Extension. “Because the spotted lanternfly’s appearance changes dramatically throughout its life cycle, we encourage residents to take the time to learn how to recognize the different stages and to take steps to remove the insect from their property.”



The spotted lanternfly is native to Asia and prefers feeding on a plant called Tree of Heaven. The insect will also feed on more than 100 other plants, including grapes, peaches, apples, maples, walnuts, and hops. It is a particular threat to vineyards.

Although the insect is not harmful to humans and pets, it is a nuisance pest to property owners when present in high numbers. As they feed, the lanternfly secretes a substance called honeydew that can build up under plants and promote growth of black, sooty mold—another sign that the spotted lanternfly may be present.

The spotted lanternfly has the potential to spread to un-infested areas through natural means or through artificial means, such as inadvertently being transported on cars and goods, such as firewood, from areas where the insect is known to be present to new areas throughout the country. Loudoun residents are encouraged to inspect their vehicles for “hitchhikers” before returning from known infested areas.



The life cycle of the spotted lanternfly begins in mid-spring when they hatch from egg clusters that were laid by the prior generation during the previous fall. The immature spotted lanternflies are active in the spring. They are small, no more than a quarter inch in length, and they are black or red with white spots. Adult spotted lanternflies appear in the summer and fall and are about an inch long. Images of the spotted lanternfly’s life cycles can be found at loudoun.gov/spottedlanternfly.



VCE Loudoun offers talks and training designed to provide homeowners associations, farmers and other individuals and organizations in the county with the information they need to help control the population of the invasive insect, including how to identify the spotted lanternfly in different life stages and how to identify and remove the Tree of Heaven from their property. To request a training session, contact VCE Loudoun by email or by phone at 703-777-0373.