Loudoun Supervisors Look for New Glass Recycling Spots

County supervisors have directed the county administrator to propose expanding the county’s glass recycling program in his next budget proposal, and to seek new spots for glass recycling in areas around the county.

The Board of Supervisors has removed glass from its single-stream recycling over cost and contamination concerns and has begun to place glass-only recycling containers at county facilities with recycling drop-offs. On July 19, supervisors voted 8-0-1, Vice Chairman Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) absent, to direct the county administrator to propose a glass-only recycling site in the 20147 ZIP code.

Supervisors also directed the staff to study the feasibility of glass recycling drop-offs in the Sterling area north of Rt. 7, the Ashburn area, and moving the Arcola Recycling Center to a location south of Rt. 50.