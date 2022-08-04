Deputies Seek Suspect in McDonalds Robbery

Update: Two suspects in the robbery of a Sterling McDonald’s have been identified after they were apprehended following a similar incident in Montgomery County, MD.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday night robbery of a drive-through cashier at a Sterling fast food restaurant.

According to the report, shortly before 11 p.m. Aug. 3, a silver Chevrolet sedan pulled up to the drive-up window to complete an order at the McDonald’s located at 275 Free Court. A rear seat passenger made a cash payment but then asked to order another item. As the order was being processed, the man got out of the vehicle, reached through the cashier’s window, and grabbed the cash drawer before fleeing the scene in the car.

The subject is described as a Black male, in his late 20s or early 30s, and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a red vest, a black head covering, and a blue disposable mask. The vehicle had Maryland license plates and tinted windows.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective R. Schmidt of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

