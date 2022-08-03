Purcellville: No Data Centers, Please

The Purcellville Town Council has weighed in on the ongoing updates to the Loudoun County Zoning Ordinance with an eye to controlling development around the town limits.

Building on work by the Planning Commission, the council last week formally requested the county maintain the Joint Land Management Area zoning designation and regulations on land surrounding the corporate limits.

The council also asked the county to prohibit data centers in zoning districts surrounding the town. That request includes a property on the north side of town that is zoned Planned Development—General Industry. Currently, the county’s PD-GI districts permits data centers.

A key concern cited about the potential for data centers is the amount of water that would be needed to support the operations.