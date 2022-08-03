Mayor Apologizes After ‘Hurtful,’ ‘Insensitive’ Quip 

Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton spent much of July working to smooth over a controversy he triggered while addressing students participating in a local history camp.

Littleton offered a detailed account of the incident during the July 28 Town Council meeting.

The mayor said he was asked to greet the students who were gathered in two busses before the July 4 fireworks parade. In the second bus, Police Chief A.J. Panebianco was addressing the students and Littleton said the students better laugh at his jokes or he was likely to shoot them.

“I very stupidly, insensitively and thoughtlessly tried to make a joke that was not a joke,” Littleton said. “As you can imagine, that is an incredibly hurtful, insensitive, inconsiderate, thoughtless remark.”

His attempt to be funny did not excuse the behavior or the comment, the mayor said.

After the comment, several students and program counselors raised concerns that the comment was offensive. One teacher noted that seven people had been killed that same day in Highland Park, IL.

The students raised their concerns again when County Chair Phyliss Randall (D-At Large) met with them later in the month and she reached out to Littleton.

Last week, the mayor met with all 85 of the students during lunch to apologize in person and meet with individual students after that. Littleton stressed that it was a learning moment for him and an example to the students that adults and public officials can make mistakes and should take ownership to address them.

Littleton said he did not want his conduct to reflect negatively on the town or on the Town Council.

“This was my moment,” he said.