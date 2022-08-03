Hascall Promoted at MWAA 

Andrew “Drew” Hascall is the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s new vice president of engineering support and the Dulles Corridor Metrorail Project.

Hascall brings 30 years of engineering experience to the job. He came to the Airports Authority in 2020 as a deputy vice president in the Office of Engineering, responsible for the authority’s design and planning functions. For the past year, he has been the acting senior vice president for the Dulles Corridor Metrorail Project.

Prior to joining the Airports Authority, Hascall served nearly 28 years as a Civil Engineer Corps officer in the U.S. Navy. There, he was promoted to the position of operations officer for the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, overseeing facility planning, design, construction and operations services for the Navy and U.S. Marine Corps worldwide.

His infrastructure experience with large-scale construction projects includes the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Addition and the Presidential Aircraft Replacement Hangar. He also assisted in Hurricane Katrina recovery efforts. In 2010, he led all U.S. military construction projects in northern Italy, including the U.S. Army’s largest ever.