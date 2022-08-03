Hascall Promoted at MWAA
Andrew “Drew” Hascall is the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s new vice president of engineering support and the Dulles Corridor Metrorail Project.
Hascall brings 30 years of engineering experience to the job. He came to the Airports Authority in 2020 as a deputy vice president in the Office of Engineering, responsible for the authority’s design and planning functions. For the past year, he has been the acting senior vice president for the Dulles Corridor Metrorail Project.
Prior to joining the Airports Authority, Hascall served nearly 28 years as a Civil Engineer Corps officer in the U.S. Navy. There, he was promoted to the position of operations officer for the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, overseeing facility planning, design, construction and operations services for the Navy and U.S. Marine Corps worldwide.
His infrastructure experience with large-scale construction projects includes the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Addition and the Presidential Aircraft Replacement Hangar. He also assisted in Hurricane Katrina recovery efforts. In 2010, he led all U.S. military construction projects in northern Italy, including the U.S. Army’s largest ever.
One thought on "Hascall Promoted at MWAA"
$3 billion to build 11.5 miles of track. Massively over budget and 4 years behind schedule. So you promote one of the leaders who was responsible for that fiasco? The airport itself has the same dismal record of massively late, over budget projects.
I guess that is the definition of success when you work for a non-accountable, non-elected quasi- governmental organization with an unlimited checkbook.
Anybody know if they are hiring?